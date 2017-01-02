Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Man Utd lineups

West Ham team to play Man Utd

West Ham United make three changes for today’s game at home to Manchester United.

Sofiane Feghouli makes a first Premier League start, while Pedro Obiang and Manuel Lanzini also come into the starting lineups.

They replace Mark Noble, Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll.

Starting XI: Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Obiang, Kouyate; Feghouli, Lanzini, Payet; Antonio

Man Utd team to play West Ham

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho shuffles his pack after the New Year’s Eve win over Middlesbrough and reverts to what he clearly views as being his strongest side at the moment.

There are five changes in total. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo return in central defence. Former Hammer Michael Carrick, Matteo Darmian and Jesse Lingard also come into the team.

Goalkeeper David De Gea makes his 250th appearance for the Red Devils.

Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic