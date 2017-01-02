Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Man Utd lineups

West Ham team to play Man Utd
TEAM NEWS!
3️⃣️ changes
A first @premierleague start for @sffeghouli
➡️ Obiang, Lanzini, Feghouli
⬅️ Noble, Ayew, Carroll#COYI #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/PN2FIO5V5V
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 2, 2017
West Ham United make three changes for today’s game at home to Manchester United.
Sofiane Feghouli makes a first Premier League start, while Pedro Obiang and Manuel Lanzini also come into the starting lineups.
They replace Mark Noble, Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll.
Starting XI: Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Obiang, Kouyate; Feghouli, Lanzini, Payet; Antonio
Man Utd team to play West Ham
Here it is – the first #MUFC team of 2017… #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/5ev62FJgxc
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 2, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho shuffles his pack after the New Year’s Eve win over Middlesbrough and reverts to what he clearly views as being his strongest side at the moment.
There are five changes in total. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo return in central defence. Former Hammer Michael Carrick, Matteo Darmian and Jesse Lingard also come into the team.
Goalkeeper David De Gea makes his 250th appearance for the Red Devils.
Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic