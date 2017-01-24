Contract news on Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have opened talks with attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to The Times .

The 24-year-old has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona and a reunion with former Reds team-mate and close friend Luis Suarez in recent month. Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy are seeking to end that speculation by tying the Brazil international down to a new deal.

Coutinho last signed a new contract in February 2015. The five-year deal he signed at that stage runs until June 2020.

Despite there being no danger of Coutinho leaving on a free transfer any time seen, Liverpool want to reward him for establishing himself as an integral part of the team.

But the Reds have reportedly drawn a line in the sand over a buy-out clause. Coutinho’s current deal does not include a release fee and Liverpool will not accept one being added during the current negotiations.

Coutinho recently returned to the team after being out since November with an ankle injury.