Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Daniel Sturridge linked with move to Chinese Super League

Chinese Super League clubs are targeting Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Daniel Sturridge, according to the Daily Mail .

A high-profile England international is the next target for China’s big-spending league as they seek to add more credibility to the fledgling competition. Any of the big-name targets could earn up to £800,000-a-week if they make the switch.

Tottenham Hotspur stars Alli and Kane are among those under consideration, along with Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

Former Premier League stars Oscar, John Obi Mikel, Carlos Tevez, Demba Ba, Papiss Cisse and Graziano Pelle are among those to have been lured to the Chinese Super League in recent times, but attracting an England international in the prime of his career would be another step up.

Sturridge – out of favour at Liverpool – is perhaps the most realistic target, but even that would be a huge surprise. Alli and Kane are both key figures at Spurs and under long-term contracts.