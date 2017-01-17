Diego Costa set to be frozen out at Chelsea until his attitude improves

Chelsea striker Diego Costa faces a spell on the sidelines until he demonstrates that his attitude has improved, according to The Guardian .

The Spain international has trained alone for almost a week and was dropped for last weekend’s Premier League game at Leicester City amid reports that he had fallen out with head coach Antonio Conte and members of his coaching staff, and that he was keen on a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

The latest report suggests that Conte will not consider his star striker for selection again until he proves he merits a return to the team.

Conte is said to have no plans to hold talks with Costa and will instead observe his performance and attitude in training at Cobham this week before deciding if and when he can return to the fold.

Costa, aged 28, has scored 14 Premier League goals this season. It remains to be seen whether he can do enough to force his way back into the team ahead of this weekend’s game against Hull City.