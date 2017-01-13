Diego Costa wants transfer to China, hasn’t trained for three days and is dropped for Leicester game

A photo posted by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has missed the last three days of training because he wants to pursue a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international has had his head turned by an offer of £30m from a club in China, reports The Guardian . He is said to be keen to make the move, but Chelsea are refusing to sell him.

Costa, aged 28, has also clashed with one of the Premier League leaders’ fitness coaches this week over an injury he claims to have been carrying. Head coach Antonio Conte has now become embroiled in the argument and the player did not join his team-mates for their trip to Leicester today ahead of tomorrow’s game with champions.

The former Atletico Madrid man is under contract until June 2019 and the Blues have apparently taken a dim view of his antics.

He has rediscovered his best form this season and his goals have helped to fire Conte’s team to the top of the table.