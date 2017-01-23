Everton transfer latest

Everton have been busy in the transfer window, bringing in the established Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United while taking a punt on 19-year-old Charlton Athletic forward Ademola Lookman.

There is still time for more business to be done but the current rumours appear to be all about who might be leaving.

The long-suffering Toffees’ faithful are crying out for a few fresh faces to take the club to the next level, particularly as it’s been some time since Everton won any silverware, but the latest news has been more about which players might be heading through the Goodison Park exit door.

It is always important to take sensationalist headlines with a pinch of salt at this time of year but Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been honest in his dealings with the press and the Dutchman has hinted that Arouna Kone could soon be on his way as the Ivorian has not started a match this term and, at 33, would rather be playing football than sitting on the bench.

According to the Liverpool Echo, new Swansea manager Paul Clement has refused to rule out a move for the African and so Kone may well remain in the Premier League – albeit at a club struggling for survival.

Romelu Lukaku continues to plough a lone furrow up front and Koeman has made no secret of his desire to add some strength to his attacking ranks.

However, Everton have now pulled the plug on a potential £10 million move for Standard Liege forward Ishak Belfodil.

It was rumoured that the Algeria international was almost certain to move to Merseyside but Koeman has confirmed that the deal is dead in the water.

Kevin Mirallas has been operating as Lukaku’s partner in attack of late with some success, but the boss needs an established striker to ease the Belgium hit-man’s workload.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail are reporting that Italian giants AC Milan want to take midfielder Gerard Deulofeu on loan initially for a £430,000 fee with the option to buy at the end of the season for £15.5m and Koeman has given his blessing to a move, while veteran defender Phil Jagielka might also be on his way in January.

Koeman has admitted that the England international centre back is “not happy” with his current situation but refused to go as far as saying he will definitely be off this winter.

Memphis Depay’s Manchester United career has never really ignited and it seems inevitable that the Netherlands international will be heading out of Old Trafford in the next couple of weeks.

A link-up with his compatriot at Everton was mooted but Koeman has also put that one to bed, admitting that he was keen but now expects the forward to join Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

Koeman does have money to spend and, with Everton sitting seventh in the Premier League table but well adrift of the top six, and it might well be that this transfer window and the next define the former Feyenoord coach’s reign.