Everton’s season review and predictions

Over the years Everton have established themselves as a top-table side in the Premier League. The Toffees finished last season in 11th place in the standings, but they have been producing much better performances in the English top flight this term.

Everton made a flying start to the season. After sharing the spoils with Tottenham Hotspur at their Goodison Park clash, the Toffees recorded four consecutive wins in the league, but the team then suffered a dip in form. Manager Ronald Koeman was under big pressure in December as Everton recorded only one win in ten games following a 3-1 triumph over Middlesbrough, but his men managed to get back on course. Thanks to a 2-1 win over Arsenal the Toffees put an end to their five-game winless run in the league and they have been impressive ever since.

Romelu Lukaku has been scoring goals for fun of late and the Belgian attacker impressed in a 4-0 victory over star-studded Manchester City. Everton hammered the title-chasing team at their Goodison Park and it is no surprise a number of football predictions go in their favour, speaking of the participation in the Europa League next season.

The Goodison Park outfit have been impressive at home ground in 2017, but they will have to improve their away record if they are to regain their spot in the Europa League. Ronald Koeman’s troops suffered elimination from both the League Cup and FA Cup, meaning that they will be fully focused on the national championship in the remainder of the season.

The Dutch tactician has a number of top-class players to choose from, but the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Ross Barkley, Idrissa Gueye and Seamus Coleman are regarded as Everton’s key players.

The Chelsea chiefs certainly regret not giving Romelu Lukaku more of a chance during his spell at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian “beast” made no more than ten appearances for the capital club in the Premier League, but he has been producing splendid performances in the English top flight ever since he joined Everton. The former West Brom striker netted 18 goals in the league last season and provided seven assists for his teammates and he has been scoring goals for fun in the 2016/2017 Premier League campaign as well. Lukaku scored his 12th goal of the season against Manchester City and, no doubt, opposition defenders should have him at bay in the remainder of the season.

Ross Barkley was struggling to find his best form at the start of the season, but the England international has been improving his game week by week and it has to be noted that he produced a terrific display in the 4-0 victory over Manchester City. Barkley has established himself as one of Everton’s key players, but it remains to be seen if he is going to commit his future to the Goodison Park outfit. The club chiefs are facing a challenge to persuade the prolific midfielder to sign a new deal as his current contract with the club expires in 2018. Anyhow, Ross Barkley has been in a fine form of late and he is certainly a player who is capable of helping the Toffees book their place in European competitions.

Idrissa Gueye is currently on international duty with Senegal, but he made a brilliant start to his Everton career. He has been doing the dirty work in Ronald Koeman’s team and he has already established himself as a first-team regular. Many people believe that Gueye is Everton’s best signing of the summer and we totally agree with them. The Senegal international is a strong ball-winner who is protects the defence and we predict that he will be sorely missed in upcoming fixtures. Many football experts compare Idrissa Gueye with former French star Jean Tigana.

Seamus Coleman is regarded as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. The Republic of Ireland international has been producing thrilling showings with Everton ever since coach Ronald Koeman switched to the 3-5-2 formation. The pacey full-back scored in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in December and that was his third goal of the season. Seamus Coleman’s deal with the club expires in 2019 and a number of football predictions are pointing toward the Irish footballer to end his career at Goodison Park. Anyhow, Coleman is likely to play an important role in Ronald Koeman’s team in the second half of the season.

It is well known fact that Everton signed Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin for a fee of £24m, meaning that the club owners have big ambitions for the second half of the season. The Toffees are determined to secure their place in the Europa League and given their recent form, we believe that they are capable of meeting the goal.

Everton face an easy fixture list in February. Following a trip to London (Crystal Palace), the Toffees will take on the likes of Stoke City, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Sunderland in the league next month and they need to pick up as many points as possible from the upcoming fixtures if they are to stay in the race for a place in European competitions.

As we have already mentioned, Everton have turned their Goodison Park into a real fortress, but their performances on the road leave a lot to be desired. The team have already recorded six wins on home soil in the 2016/2017 Premier League campaign, but you should bear in mind that they have already dropped 19 points on the travels.

Everton are seven points behind Manchester United in the standings after 21 rounds and seeing that the Red Devils have been in a scintillating form of late, the Toffees are unlikely to finish the season in top six, but many football predictions suggest that they are going to clinch seventh place at the end of the season.

