Fans force the Arsenal into u-turn over controversial hashtag

OK, we’ve listened – let’s stick to #WeAreTheArsenal from now on And let’s get behind the boys tonight 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6NtCOiqR7G — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2017

Arsenal have been forced to backdown over their use of a social media hashtag that had irked their supporters.

The Gunners’ official Twitter account encouraged supporters to use #WeAreArsenal in the build-up to the New Year’s Day win over Crystal Palace.

While you can argue about the saccharine sentiment of such a hashtag, it was the absence of the word ‘the’ that particularly irritated Arsenal fans.

Gooners on social media were quick to jump down the throats of a tweet they clearly felt had not come from a true fan.

In the wake of the controversy, Arsenal have adapted the hashtag to #WeAreTheArsenal ahead of tonight’s game against Bournemouth.

Those three extra characters might be crucial on Twitter, but the north Londoners have clearly decided that is a price worth paying to try to get fans onside.

You can see some of the initial reaction to #WeAreArsenal below.

@Arsenal The Arsenal….get it bloody right — SheWoreAYellowRibbon (@SheWore) December 31, 2016

@Arsenal this is what happens when you let a Liverpool fan run the Twitter account 😡 — Mr DT © (@mrdt2016) December 31, 2016

@Arsenal THE THE THE THE — شیخ ناصر علی (@FCA90) December 31, 2016