Fans force the Arsenal into u-turn over controversial hashtag

OK, we’ve listened – let’s stick to #WeAreTheArsenal from now on
And let’s get behind the boys tonight 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6NtCOiqR7G
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2017
Arsenal have been forced to backdown over their use of a social media hashtag that had irked their supporters.
The Gunners’ official Twitter account encouraged supporters to use #WeAreArsenal in the build-up to the New Year’s Day win over Crystal Palace.
While you can argue about the saccharine sentiment of such a hashtag, it was the absence of the word ‘the’ that particularly irritated Arsenal fans.
Gooners on social media were quick to jump down the throats of a tweet they clearly felt had not come from a true fan.
In the wake of the controversy, Arsenal have adapted the hashtag to #WeAreTheArsenal ahead of tonight’s game against Bournemouth.
Those three extra characters might be crucial on Twitter, but the north Londoners have clearly decided that is a price worth paying to try to get fans onside.
You can see some of the initial reaction to #WeAreArsenal below.
#WeAreArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/CCaFJHlNZK
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 31, 2016
@Arsenal The Arsenal….get it bloody right
— SheWoreAYellowRibbon (@SheWore) December 31, 2016
@Arsenal this is what happens when you let a Liverpool fan run the Twitter account 😡
— Mr DT © (@mrdt2016) December 31, 2016
@Arsenal THE THE THE THE
— شیخ ناصر علی (@FCA90) December 31, 2016
@Arsenal *THE Arsenal
— Jo (@MissJojoArsenal) December 31, 2016
@Arsenal THE Arsenal…you should know this!!
— DannOmrt (@cruzy69) December 31, 2016
@Arsenal *THE THE THE THE THE THEARSENAL FFS
— Laura (@Felmo_) December 31, 2016