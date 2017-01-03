Fans force the Arsenal into u-turn over controversial hashtag

Arsenal have been forced to backdown over their use of a social media hashtag that had irked their supporters.

The Gunners’ official Twitter account encouraged supporters to use #WeAreArsenal in the build-up to the New Year’s Day win over Crystal Palace.

While you can argue about the saccharine sentiment of such a hashtag, it was the absence of the word ‘the’ that particularly irritated Arsenal fans.

Gooners on social media were quick to jump down the throats of a tweet they clearly felt had not come from a true fan.

In the wake of the controversy, Arsenal have adapted the hashtag to #WeAreTheArsenal ahead of tonight’s game against Bournemouth.

Those three extra characters might be crucial on Twitter, but the north Londoners have clearly decided that is a price worth paying to try to get fans onside.

You can see some of the initial reaction to #WeAreArsenal below.