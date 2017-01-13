Former Man Utd man Patrice Evra tipped to join Crystal Palace

Juventus left-back Patrice Evra is in talks with Crystal Palace over a permanent transfer, according to The Guardian .

The former Manchester United defender, aged 35, has played for Juve since leaving Old Trafford in 2014.

He asked to leave the Serie A champions last week and was tipped to return to United as a coach or sign for Spanish side Valencia.

But Palace are now said to be in negotiations with the player, who is out of contract at the end of the season and is likely to be allowed to leave on a free transfer or for a minimal fee. The France international has played only 247 minutes in Serie A so far this season.

The Eagles are without first-choice left-back Pape Souare following his involvement in a serious car crash last year, so new boss Sam Allardyce is seeking to fill the vacancy and is considering Evra.

Palace have had a £7m bid for Leeds United’s full-back Charlie Taylor rejected, but are thought to be closing in on the £12m signing of Leicester City’s Jeffrey Schlupp.