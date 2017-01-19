What is Gabriel Jesus’ Manchester City squad number?

Manchester City have confirmed that Brazil international Gabriel Jesus will wear the number 33 shirt for them.

The 19-year-old’s squad number was announced this morning after his transfer from Brazilian side Palmeiras was officially finalised.

Jesus had won number 33 on his shirt for his former club, who he fired to the Brazilian title last season.

City’s number 33 jersey has been vacant since Matija Nastasić left to join Schalke in January 2015.

Other players to wear the number 33 shirt for City are veteran goalkeeper John Burridge, former New Zealand international Chris Killen, Robbie Fowler, current Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Michael Johnson, City skipper Vincent Kompany for two seasons after his arrival from Hamburg, and Greg Cunningham, who now plays for Preston North End.