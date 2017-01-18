Gabriel Jesus set to make Man City debut vs Spurs

Manchester City new boy Gabriel Jesus is poised to make his debut in this weekend’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Guardian , City are expected to get confirmation today or tomorrow that the Brazil international is available to face Spurs.

The 19-year-old signed for Pep Guardiola’s side in a £27m last summer, but the deal was only completed at the start of the current transfer window because Jesus saw out the Brazilian season with former club Palmeiras.

He has not yet been eligible to play for his new team due to a hold up with his paperwork caused by the fact that the player was under third-party ownership while at Palmeiras. The Football Association has been conducting a due diligence process into those arrangements and is set to give him the go-ahead to play ahead of this weekend’s game.

Jesus could now be named on the bench as Guardiola’s side host second-placed Spurs at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.