How to get Manchester United tickets

Manchester United tickets are not the easiest to come across. Old Trafford has a 75,635 capacity, but attendance figures average 99.4 per cent this season. Allowing for just a few no-shows, that means most matches are pretty much sold out.

That leaves the dilemma of how to get Manchester United tickets if you want to attend a match. Here are some of the options to explore if you want to attend a match at Old Trafford.

Season ticket

The easiest way of getting tickets to the United games you want to see is to become a season ticket-holder. There are an estimated 55,000 season tickets available for Old Trafford, currently ranging in price from £532 to £950 for adult tickets, but all are sold out for the 2016/17 season.

Existing season ticket-holders have an option to renew each year before they go on sale again, so there is no guarantee that many will be available at the start of next season. You can register your interest with the club to make sure you find out if any do go on sale.

Other than that, you might try befriending as many season ticket-holders as possible and letting them know you would like to borrow it in the event of weddings, bar mitzvahs, unavoidable work shifts and the like.

Membership

United also offer a paid membership scheme that gives members first pick of any tickets that go on general sale.

VIP hospitality

If money’s no object, you might splash out on a VIP hospitality package. United often have these available for sale on their website, even for Premier League fixtures, so this is the most readily available general sale tickets available directly from the club.

Ticket websites

The best option if you are in need of tickets to a particular game is to use a reseller website. A quick browse through a site like Ticket Liquidator shows that tickets for most forthcoming fixtures can be bought. While there is a premium for these tickets, that might not be a factor if you need tickets to a specific United fixture for a present or a visit to the UK.

Don’t be picky

One way of bolstering your chances of getting tickets to a United game is to lower expectations. A Premier League game against Liverpool will have greater demand than a League Cup third round tie, so if you’re struggling to get tickets for the match you really want you might have to consider other options.