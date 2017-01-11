GIF: Marouane Fellaini’s violent hugging of Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini got a bit boisterous as he celebrated his goal against Hull City in last night’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

The Belgium international found the net in the 87th minute to ensure his side take a 2-0 lead into the second leg.

He celebrated by running over to his manager and giving him a hug. However, Fellaini can be clumsily violent at any time, let alone when there is adrenaline coursing through his veins, and Mourinho got more than he bargained for.

The United boss was almost sent tumbling by his jubilant player.