GIF: Olivier Giroud applauds Arsenal fans after comeback at Bournemouth

It wasn't the win we wanted – but what a second-half comeback that was Thank you, as ever, for getting behind us #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/irmYPp5iyZ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2017

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud was again their hero after he snatched a late equaliser in last night’s game at Bournemouth.

The Gunners had been 3-0 down at the Vitality Stadium, but fought back to secure a 3-3 draw.

Giroud – fresh from his spectacular scorpion kick against Crystal Palace – continued his good run of form by grabbing the crucial third goal.

Shortly afterwards, he applauded the away fans who had made the trip to Dorset as he made his way off the pitch.