Hull City in talks to sign Liverpool midfielder

Hull City have opened talks with Liverpool over the signing of their attacking midfielder Lazar Markovic, according to Sky Sports .

The Serbia international is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon, the former club of Tigers boss Marco Silva, but has only started two games and featured in only six.

Hull are hoping to convince Sporting to cancel the loan deal so he can make a permanent transfer to the KCOM Stadium.

Markovic, aged 22, was signed from Benfica by former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers in the summer 2014 transfer window for £20m. He scored three goals in 34 games in his debut season at Anfield, including two goals in 19 Premier League games.

He was dispatched on loan to Turkish side Fenerbahce for the 2015/16 campaign, was sent to Sporting last summer and does not appear to have a future on Merseyside under Jurgen Klopp, who he failed to impress during pre-season.

Markovic operates as a winger or as a central attacking midfielder.