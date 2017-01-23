Hull sign Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic

📑 | We are delighted to confirm the signing of Lazar Marković on loan from @LFC until the end of the season #WelcomeLazar pic.twitter.com/bQcahvAwWi — Hull City (@HullCity) January 23, 2017

Hull City have completed the signing of Liverpool attacking midfielder Lazar Markovic on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old Serbian was part-way through a season-long loan at Sporting Lisbon, but had made just six league appearances for the Portuguese side so far this term.

That deal has now been torn up, with Sporting’s approval, and Markovic has instead joined the Tigers for the remainder of the campaign.

The Reds signed Markovic, who can play on the wing or in a central attacking midfield role, from Benfica for £20m in the summer 2014 transfer window during Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge.

He was a regular in his first season at Anfield, making 34 appearances and scoring three goals, but was sent out on loan to Turkish side Fenerbahce last season and was loaned to Sporting after Jurgen Klopp had run the rule over him in pre-season last summer.

Markovic is under contract with the Reds until June 2019.