Hull’s ex-Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason talking, says thank you for messages of support

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is conscious and talking after undergoing surgery on a fractured skull yesterday.

An update from the Tigers confirmed that the former Tottenham Hotspur man had been visited at St Mary’s hospital in London by captain Michael Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild.

It also revealed that Mason, aged 25, had been talking about the incident in which he clashed heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The statement also revealed that Mason and his family had ben touched by well wishes posted on social media and in the press in the wake of him being stretchered off yesterday. They thanked all of the people who had posted such messages.

Hull’s update read:

Ryan has been speaking of the incident yesterday and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days where the Club will remain in close contact with Ryan, his family and the staff at St Mary’s. Ryan and his family have also been extremely touched by the overwhelming support they have received and would very much like to thank all of those who have posted such positive comments both on social media and in the press over the last 24 hours.

Mason was stretchered off after 13 minutes of Sunday’s Premier League game after he and Cahill challenged for a header. He required eight minutes of treatment on the pitch before being rushed to hospital.