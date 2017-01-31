Hull’s former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason leaves hospital

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital following treatment on the fractured skull he sustained against Chelsea earlier this month.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man underwent surgery on a fractured skull just nine days ago, but was well enough to be sent home from St Mary’s Hospital, in London, yesterday evening.

The Tigers posted on Twitter to confirm that the 25-year-old had left hospital.

Mason sustained his injury in a clash of heads with Blues defender Gary Cahill.