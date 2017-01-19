Injured Arsenal trio return to training

We have some good news – these three are back in training #AFCvBFC pic.twitter.com/0MqYwZFStZ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 19, 2017

Arsenal have confirmed that three of their injured players have returned to training ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

Right-back Hector Bellerin, defensive midfielder Francis Coquelin and left-back Kieran Gibbs are all back to work at the club’s London Colney training ground and look set to bolster manager Arsene Wenger’s options for the Sunday’s game against the Clarets.

Bellerin missed last weekend’s win over Swansea City with an ankle injury, Coquelin has been sidelined since January 3 with a hamstring injury and Gibbs had been unavailable since Boxing Day due to an ankle problem.