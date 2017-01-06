John Obi Mikel writes farewell letter to Chelsea after joining Tianjin TEDA

A letter to my Chelsea family. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FhcUyq3iaV — Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) January 6, 2017

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has completed a transfer to Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

This Nigeria international this morning posted a letter to what he described as his Chelsea family to confirm the move and say his goodbyes.

He indicated that his lack of playing time under Antonio Conte was a factor in his decision to move on, but said he was pleased to leave the team at the top of the table.

The 29-year-old joined the Blues in June 2006 and had been at Stamford Bridge for 10-and-a-half years. He leaves having made 374 appearances in that time.