Jose Mourinho gives update on Zlatan and Marcos Rojo ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given a fitness update on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Liverpool.

Swedish striker Ibrahimovic was expected to face Hull City in last night’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford Trafford, but missed the game through illness.

Rojo limped off during last weekend’s FA Cup third round win over Reading and did not feature last night.

Speaking after the Hull game, Mourinho appeared fairly confident that Ibrahimovic would shake off his illness in time to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on Sunday.

But he seemed to have more of a doubt over Rojo’s involvement. He said the Argentina international had suffered a muscular injury and, while he would not rule him in or out of the Liverpool game, it did not sound promising.

He told reporters: “Zlatan is ill so I think no problem, I think he will be fine.

“I don’t know [if Rojo will be fit]. Marcos has a muscular problem, not big. I’m not saying he’s not ready to play, I’m saying that I have my doubts.”

Rojo’s absence would be a blow. He and Phil Jones have established themselves as Mourinho first-choice central defensive partnership in recent months.