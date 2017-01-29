Jose Mourinho reveals details of Man Utd team to play Wigan

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given journalists a firm steer on his side to play Wigan Athletic today.

The Portuguese boss talked reporters through the lineup he plans to name in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

As usual for cup games, Argentina international Sergio Romero will replace in goal.

Mourinho confirmed that Luke Shaw will play at left-back, while captain Wayne Rooney will also start.

And France international Anthony Martial will be handed a rare start and an opportunity to stake his claim for more playing time.

Mourinho also hinted that Marouane Fellaini will come into the team after being on the bench for the midweek EFL Cup game at Hull City and suggested that Bastian Schweinsteiger might be among the substitutes.

According to United’s website , the United boss said: “I play Romero, I play Shaw. I play Anthony Martial, I play Wayne Rooney.

“I played Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard [at Hull]. In the game before, I played Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. In the next match, I will play Martial. They have to fight and win positions in relation to their performances.

“I have to read the situation and decide [about Schweinsteiger]. We don’t have many midfield players – I played three [on Thursday]. Marouane Fellaini was on the bench and Basti stayed in Manchester so, normally, he comes into the squad.”

The game gets underway at 4pm this afternoon at Old Trafford, so the confirmed team news will be announced at 3pm.