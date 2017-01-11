Jose Mourinho warns Man Utd fans that Liverpool game is not trip to the theatre

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has called on the club’s supporters to get behind the team ahead of Sunday’s clash with fierce rivals Liverpool.

Speaking after the laboured 2-0 win over Hull City in last night’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg, Mourinho said that the fans are less vocal when his team play with less intensity. He urged the Old Trafford crowd to be at their most vocal when Jurgen Klopp’s Reds visit this weekend.

In fact he warned them that it will “not be a visit to the theatre”.

Of the Liverpool game, he added: “It’s a special match for us.

“If we play enthusiastic football the fans come to the pitch and play with us. When we don’t play with great intensity it is normal that the fans are not so vocal.

“But we have absolutely amazing fans, fans who push us and get behind us.

“Everybody likes big games – players, managers, fans. Everyone loves big matches so let’s go for that one on Sunday.”

Mourinho previously blasted fans of his former club Chelsea for not generating enough atmosphere during home games at Stamford Bridge. His United predecessor Louis van Gaal challenged fans to match Liverpool fans when it came to creating atmosphere during the Europa League tie between the two sides.

United and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in October in their first encounter of the season. Mourinho’s side are currently sixth in the table on 39 points. Their opponents are second on 44 points, so a win would move United to within two points.