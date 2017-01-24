La Liga boss confirms Chelsea approach

SAMPAOLI: "Estuve cerca del @chelsea pero luego apareció el @SevillaFC. A Monchi no le reconocí en el aeropuerto" pic.twitter.com/5FKQzhFsDU
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has revealed that he was close to becoming Chelsea manager before taking his current job.
The Argentine boss, aged 56, built his reputation in charge of the Chile national team, and his efforts with them seem to have caught the eye of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.
In an interview with the El Transistor show on the Onda Cero radio station in Spain, Sampaoli said he was “close to Chelsea” before Sevilla made their approach to appoint him.