Laurent Koscielny brands Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick as lucky

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny says team-mate Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick wonder goal was lucky.

The French striker nearly broke the internet with his spectacular goal of the season against Crystal Palace earlier this month. His effort has already been touted as his goal of the season.

But his compatriot Koscielny says it was a lucky goal that would not have come off many times. He says a rabona he scored at the Emirates Stadium during a members’ day open training session was better because he had practiced the skill in order to pull it off.

He told the Arsenal Weekly podcast: “I think mine is better because I’ve trained a lot with that skill!

“Every day, just before the warm up, I do it one or two times to practice my rabona.

“Oli’s was very lucky and he can try that 10 times but I’m not sure he’d score it 10 times. Mine is more difficult because I needed time to progress with my skills.

“He had a little bit of luck for that goal but he tried it, so it’s a nice goal. The goal was very quick because we started in our box and arrived in their box within four or five passes. The cross was behind Olivier but when you are confident, and I think he is, you can try those things.”

You can see the rabona that Koscielny feels is better than Giroud’s scorpion kick in the video above. The 31-year-old is obviously talking with his tongue-in-cheek in order to have a bit of a joke a this team-mate’s expense, but that could all change if he produces that rabona in a Premier League match.