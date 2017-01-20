Leaked photos of Tottenham’s 2017/18 home and away kits

Photos have surfaced online that purport to show Tottenham Hotspur’s new kits for the 2017/18 season.

The pictures show shirts that appear to be manufactured by Nike. The US sportswear brand will take over the Spurs kit supply deal from Under Armour for next season.

The prospective home shirt is, as you would expect, white with navy detailing. It incorporates a 1980s-inspired diagonal pinstripe.

The away shirt is blue and included a large graphic of the north London side’s cockerel crest.