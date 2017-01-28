Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hasn’t grasped the concept of the FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not yet achieved anything to mark him out as a key figure in the club’s illustrious history. He has got the side to a Europa League final and a League Cup final but, having lost both, there is nothing to show for it.

His efforts in the Premier League have been mixed: promising campaigns punctuated by poor runs of form that scuppered hopes of European qualification last season and appear to have ended any title challenge this term.

And one competition he really hasn’t got to grips with is the FA Cup. Klopp does not yet seem to understand the strength in depth of the English football pyramid and the tradition of giant-killing in the competition.

Today’s fourth round defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers is a shock result, but it shouldn’t really have come as a shock to Klopp. All the warning signs have been there: in last season’s competition Liverpool were taken to a replay in the third round by Exeter City and in this season’s third round were taken to a replay by Plymouth Argyle.

Klopp has persisted with his formula of a heavily rotated side comprising unproven youngsters and first-team fringe players.

Time and again the answer keeps coming back that fielded such an unsettled team is not really adequate against any level of club that has progressed to the third or fourth round of the FA Cup.

Perhaps Klopp is looking back to his Bundesliga days when Borussia Dortmund’s reserves would have expected to see off any level of lower league opposition in the cup. You might suggest it was ignorance not to realise the need to adapt upon arriving in England. Certainly the message should have hit home after two unwanted replays and an embarrassing exit.

Premier League managers with any ambitions of winning silverware have generally found success in the FA Cup by freshening up around half of the outfield positions, plus the keeper. Klopp’s method of 10 or 11 changes has rarely worked for anyone who has tried it in the past and shows no sign of working for him. Unless he wants to write-off one of his three opportunities for domestic silverware, he needs to adapt from next season.