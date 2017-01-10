Liverpool demand £20m for Southampton target Mamadou Sakho

Liverpool will slap a £20m asking price on out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho, according to the BBC .

The France international has not played for the Reds since April due to a drugs ban and a pre-season fall-out with manager Jurgen Klopp that saw him sent home from a tour of the United States.

Sakho’s Anfield career is not thought to be salvageable and he is expected to move on during the current transfer window.

Premier League rivals Southampton are among the clubs linked with the 26-year-old centre-back. The Saints are in the market for a defender after captain Jose Fonte, aged 33, handed in a transfer request.

They will reportedly have to stump up a £20m fee in order to land Sakho, who signed a new five-year contract tying him to Liverpool until June 2020 in 2015.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player is currently training with the club’s under-23 side and regularly posts social media videos showing him working out alone.