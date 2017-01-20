Liverpool expecting Joel Matip answer before Swansea game

Liverpool are expecting to have an answer from FIFA today over whether defender Joel Matip is eligible to play for them, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds boss says the club has received assurances from the world governing body that today is D-Day with regard to Matip’s situation.

He said: “I don’t have an update yet. FIFA said today would be kind of D-day.”

Matip was called up by Cameroon for their Africa Cup of Nations squad. Despite effectively retiring from international football by telling the Cameroonian FA that he did not want to be considered for selection, he still received a call-up and was expected to report for duty ahead of the tournament.

Since then, Liverpool have been seeking clarification from FIFA as to whether they would face disciplinary action if they select Matip while the tournament is ongoing. That clarification has not yet arrived, but Klopp is expecting to hear by the end of the day.

If the answer is favourable, Matip could be included in the squad for tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off against Swansea City.