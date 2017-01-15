Liverpool explain why Joel Matip isn’t playing against Man Utd

Liverpool have left defender Joel Matip out of the squad to face Manchester United today.

The former Schalke man has been a first-choice centre-back when fit this season. Despite being back from his recent ankle injury, he is omitted from Jurgen Klopp’s plans for this afternoon’s clash at Old Trafford.

The Reds have released a statement to confirm that the uncertainty of Matip’s Africa Cup of Nations duty has led to them declining to select him.

According to the statement, Liverpool have been seeking clarification from FIFA that Matip can play for them, but have not yet received an answer.

The 25-year-old was called up by Cameroon to be part of their squad for this month’s AfCON tournament. He declined the invitation and said he did not want to be considered for selection, but Cameroon insisted they were still expecting him to report for duty.

Liverpool are not currently sure whether he is eligible to play for them while the tournament is in progress and have erred on the side of caution by leaving Matip out of today’s squad.