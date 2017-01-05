Liverpool fans fear starting midfielder has been sold

January 5, 2017

Liverpool supporters were given a fright when American side Philadelphia Union announced their new signing on Twitter earlier today.

The Major League Soccer outfit tweeted a graphic of their new defender Giliano Wijnaldum, brother of Reds star Giorginio.

At first glance, some fans of the Premier League side were given a panic and replied to inform the Union of the scare their post had caused.

The younger Wijnaldum, aged 24, is a left-back who has previously played for AZ Alkmaar, FC Groningen, Go Ahead Eagles and VfL Bochum.