Liverpool fans fear starting midfielder has been sold

OFFICIAL: Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Giliano Wijnaldum Release: https://t.co/fsxDQv33TG pic.twitter.com/PCcVx3sO88 — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) January 5, 2017

Liverpool supporters were given a fright when American side Philadelphia Union announced their new signing on Twitter earlier today.

The Major League Soccer outfit tweeted a graphic of their new defender Giliano Wijnaldum, brother of Reds star Giorginio.

At first glance, some fans of the Premier League side were given a panic and replied to inform the Union of the scare their post had caused.

The younger Wijnaldum, aged 24, is a left-back who has previously played for AZ Alkmaar, FC Groningen, Go Ahead Eagles and VfL Bochum.

@PhilaUnion @DavidBottomley0 my heart stopped for a second, thought it was Georginio who went — Joe Holdsworth (@Joe_Holdsworth2) January 5, 2017