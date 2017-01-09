Liverpool make approach for Nottingham Forest starlet Ben Brereton

Liverpool have made contact with Nottingham Forest over youngster Ben Brereton’s availability, according to the Sunday People .

The report claims that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, aided by chief scout Barry Hunter, put in a personal call to Forest last week to ask about Brereton.

The 17-year-old is already a regular for Forest under-23s and has scored 15 goals in his 20 games for them to date, sparking calls for him to be fast-tracked into Philippe Montanier’s first-team.

That return has seemingly caught Hunter’s eye, with Klopp now following the situation after his scout’s recommendation.

The German coach is said to be keen to scour the domestic market for upcoming talent to strengthen his squad, as well as looking further afield.

The article claims that Brereton is also a target for Manchester United.

He signed a new contract at the City Ground earlier this month, but Forest have not confirmed the length of his improved deal.