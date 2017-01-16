Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw at Man Utd

Posted by - January 16, 2017 - All News, Liverpool, Manchester United

Liverpool’s players took to their social media accounts to give their thoughts on yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

The Reds took a first-half lead at Old Trafford through James Milner’s penalty, but had to settle for a point after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser.

Here’s what some of Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say as they reflected on the match and their point.

Captain Jordan Henderson felt his side were unlucky not to come away with all three points. He also congratulated 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold in his first Premier League start.

Congratulations @trentarnold98 on his full premier league debut!! What a performance!! 👏🏻

A photo posted by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

Very tough game today but proud of the team 👊🏻👊🏻congrats Trent on your full debut superb performance 🔥

A photo posted by Adam Lallana (@officiallallana) on