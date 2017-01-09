Liverpool plot bid for Quincy Promes

Liverpool are hoping to bring Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes to Anfield during the current transfer window, according to the Sunday People .

The Reds are reportedly planning to press ahead with Promes’ signing as they challenge for the Premier League title.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to bring the 25-year-old in as soon as possible in order to provide cover for Sadio Mane, who will be playing in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

Promes, a Netherlands international team-mate of Reds midfielder Geoginio Wijnaldum, signed a new contract with Spartak last year and is tied to the Russian side until June 2021.

As a result, his current club will reportedly hold out for a fee of £25m in order to part company with a player who has finished two of the last three seasons as their top scorer.

The former Ajax junior made his name at FC Twente, and made the move to Spartak in 2014.