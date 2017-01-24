Liverpool could sell Emre Can this summer

Emre Can’s Liverpool future is in the air as he stalls over a new contract, according to Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of next season. Pearce says he is dragging his heels over an extension because he feels he is worth more than the Reds are currently offering.

Pearce says it is not yet certain that Can is off, but he is likely to be sold this summer if he has not agreed a new contract by that stage because Liverpool will not want him to enter the final year of his current contract.

The 23-year-old will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England from January 1, 2018, and would be able to leave Anfield on a free transfer the following summer.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2014 after the Reds activated a £9.75m buy-out clause in his contract.