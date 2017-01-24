Liverpool working on deal to sign William Carvalho

Liverpool have launched an attempt to sign Liverpool midfielder William Carvalho, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola .

The publication claims the Reds sent representatives to Portugal to negotiate Lazar Markovic’s exit from his loan deal at Sporting in order to smooth over a loan switch to Hull City.

But the trip reportedly had a dual purpose as the Merseysiders struck up discussions with Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho over a deal for Carvalho.

The report claims Jurgen Klopp’s side will need to offer at least €30m to make the deal happen.

Carvalho, aged 24, was born in Angola and moved to Portugal as a child. He has been on Sporting’s books since 2005 and has made 140 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016 and has 29 caps for his national team.

The 6ft 1in midfield anchorman is a powerful runner and a formidable presence in the centre of the park.