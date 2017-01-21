Liverpool’s Joel Matip available for Swansea game

A photo posted by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is eligible to play against Swansea City in today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

The Reds received confirmation from FIFA yesterday evening that Matip is available for selection.

They previously omitted him from the squad to face Manchester United last weekend and Plymouth Argyle in midweek because they were concerned they might face disciplinary sanctions from the governing body.

Matip was called up by Cameroon for their Africa Cup of Nations squad, despite informing them that he did not want to be selected for the tournament.

The Reds had sought advice from FIFA as to whether they would be subject to action if they picked Matip while the tournament is ongoing.

After some heel-dragging and an initial claim that the rules were self-explanatory, the governing body have finally given Liverpool the clarification they wanted – and it is good news.

A Liverpool statement said: “The club had requested FIFA to provide guidance on Matip’s eligibility after a complaint had been made by FECAFOOT to FIFA concerning the player’s purported call-up to the Cameroon national team for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Following FIFA’s ruling, the club now considers the player available for selection.”

It remains to be seen whether Matip will go straight into the team to face the Swans.