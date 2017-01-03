Liverpool’s Joel Matip expected at Cameroon training camp today

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is due to report for Africa Cup of Nations duty today.

Cameroon have revealed that the expect the 25-year-old to arrive at their pre-tournament training camp at some stage on Tuesday.

The former Schalke centre-back has previously indicated that he does not want to participate and would prefer to stay on Merseyside to concentrate on his club form. This decision was confirmed by Jurgen Klopp in a press conference last month , with the Reds boss saying he had been aware of Matip’s choice for a while.

But news of that withdrawal does not appear to have reached the Cameroon camp. They are still insisting that Matip is due to report to them.

According to the BBC , team manager Alphonse Tchami said: “We have three players who are due to arrive, notably Allan Nyom and Joel Matip. The third player is Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.”

Matip has played only once since Klopp’s comments – in the game against West Ham a couple of days later – and has been out injured for the past five games. An injury would be the only legitimate reason to withdraw from AfCon duty.

The tournament is being held in Gabon and gets underway on January 14. Cameroon face the hosts, Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.