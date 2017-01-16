Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on making his full Premier League debut vs Man Utd

Full Prem debut, disappointed not to get all 3 points but a great experience 💪👍 pic.twitter.com/NWGbwFI2Bu — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) January 15, 2017

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold posted on his Twitter account to react to making his full Premier League debut against Manchester United yesterday.

The 18-year-old’s first league start came in the most testing circumstances: an away game at Old Trafford.

There was at least on friendly face in the crowd, but his uncle, John Alexander, is United’s club secretary.

Alexander-Arnold passed the challenge with flying colours. He said it was a great experience, but he was disappointed not to have won the game after Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a late equaliser for the hosts.