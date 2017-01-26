Long-term Spurs absentee returns to training tomorrow

"@JanVertonghen is much better but probably 3-4 weeks more. @ErikLamela will come back training with us tomorrow & we'll assess him again." pic.twitter.com/Y8e9co3WKv — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 26, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela will return to the club’s training ground on Friday.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that the Argentina international is due to report for training on Friday.

His fitness will be assessed by the Spurs backroom staff.

Lamela has not featured for Spurs since last October when he picked up a hip injury in training. He has been fighting back to fitness since then and has spent the most recent portion of his rehabilitation in Rome.