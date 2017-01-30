Lookalike Chelsea duo joke about the media getting them mixed up

Is this gonna end one day bro @chalobah ? … pic.twitter.com/aTdlJBlb5v — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 29, 2017

Chelsea pair Michy Batshuayi and Nathaniel Chalobah have been having a laugh on social media because some sections of the media are struggling to tell them apart.

Belgium international Batshuayi shared a screenshot of an AFP photo and the accompanying caption. Although the picture showed Chalobah, the caption claimed it was Batshuayi.

And the former Marseille man indicated it wasn’t the first time he and Chalobah, who sports a similar haircut, had been confused.

He wrote: “Is this gonna end one day bro @chalobah?”

Chalobah’s reply suggested the mix-up was becoming increasingly common and that “everyone” thought he, not Batshuayi, had scored a penalty against Wycombe.

@mbatshuayi bro it's getting serious now.. everyone thought I scored a pen but hey.. il take that YEEAAAA BAaabyy ‍♂️‍♂️⚽️ — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) January 30, 2017

Batshuayi gave a clue that it was similar gestures as well as haircuts that were causing the identity problems.