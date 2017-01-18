Luke Shaw almost certain to leave Man Utd, linked with Chelsea and Spurs

Manchester United are now almost certain to sell Luke Shaw, according to The Independent .

The Red Devils are said to be ready to listen to offers for the England international, who signed from Southampton for £30m in 2014.

Chelsea and, depending on Danny Rose’s future, Tottenham Hotspur have both been earmarked as potential buyers, the article claims.

Shaw, aged 21, is expected to move on after falling out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho, who is apparently frustrated by the left-back’s lack of development. The United boss has publicly criticised Shaw on a couple of occasions already this season.

After a difficult first season under Louis van Gaal in 2014/15, Shaw looked set to play a key role in his second campaign at Old Trafford until he suffered a broken leg in September 2015.

He returned to action at the start of the current season, but has made only 13 appearances. He has not featured in the league since October 29 and has not played in any competition since November 30, when he started the EFL Cup win over West Ham United.