Lyon set to sign Man Utd winger Memphis Depay

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay is closing in on a £14.75m transfer to French side Lyon, according to The Guardian .

That equates to €17m and means United are set to make a 50 per cent loss on the €34m they paid to sign the Netherlands international from PSV Eindhoven in 2015.

The report claims that discussions over the precise fee and structure of the deal are still ongoing, and that United could yet hold out for a larger fee.

But Depay, aged 22, is said to be keen to make the move to the French side, who are currently fourth in Ligue 1.

He was signed by former United manager Louis van Gaal, but had fallen down the pecking order even more his compatriot’s sacking. His playing time has been even more limited since Jose Mourinho took charge last summer.

In his season and a half at Old Trafford, Depay has made just 16 Premier League starts and only scored twice.