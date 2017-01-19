Man City confirm forward’s signing, he can play vs Spurs

#WelcomeGabriel to Manchester City! #mcfc #mancity #manchestercity A photo posted by Manchester City (@mancity) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:11am PST

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Brazilian starlet Gabriel Jesus.

Pep Guardiola’s side agreed the deal to sign the 19-year-old last summer and he has been in Manchester for the past few weeks, but only now has his paperwork been finalised. In the meantime, he had been left in limbo and could not be registered by his new club.

With issues relating to his third-party ownership now resolved, City have been able to officially complete the deal. Jesus will now be available for selection in this weekend’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur and give Guardiola a fresh option as his team seek to bounce back from last weekend’s drubbing at Everton.

The Brazil international won the Brazilian Serie A with Palmeiras last season. He fired them to their first league title since 1994.

Jesus will wear the number 33 shirt for City, the club has confirmed.