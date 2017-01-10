Man Utd arrive to play Hull

Evening, lads! #MUFC #EFLCup pic.twitter.com/EBVdIAEDJl
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2017
Manchester United’s players have arrived at Old Trafford for this evening’s EFL Cup semi-final clash with Hull City.
The Red Devils face the Tigers in an 8pm kick-off for the first leg of the two-legged tie.
You can see United’s players making their way from the team bus, down the tunnel and towards the home dressing room in the video above. They are led by manager Jose Mourinho, who faces new Hull boss and his Portuguese compatriot Marco Silva tonight.