Photo: Man Utd bring on Wayne Rooney at half-time in Liverpool game

Manchester United have brought captain Wayne Rooney on as a half-time substitute in today’s game against Liverpool.

The Red Devils are trailing 0-1 to a James Milner penalty and manager Jose Mourinho has taken immediate action at the start of the second half.

Rooney has replaced Michael Carrick, who was wearing the armband but put in an uncharacteristically poor performance in the first-half.

Rooney is seeking a record-breaking 250th goal for United. The Old Trafford stalwart and boyhood Everton fan would no doubt love to score the crucial goal against Liverpool.