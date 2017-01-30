Man Utd call firefighters to Old Trafford blaze

Posted by - January 30, 2017 - All News, Manchester United

Firefighters attended Old Trafford this morning to tackle a blaze in the stadium.

The incident was confirmed by Manchester United’s official Twitter account, who said it was a small electrical fire in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand.

The fire service was called at around 7am on Monday morning after the fire was spotted.

United said the fire caused minimal damage to the stadium and that firefighters had successfully isolated it to a small area of the stand.