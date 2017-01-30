Man Utd call firefighters to Old Trafford blaze

A small electrical fire was identified quickly in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand around 7am today. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2017

The fire brigade attended & the isolated incident was dealt with quickly & effectively. There was minimal damage & there were no injuries. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2017

Firefighters attended Old Trafford this morning to tackle a blaze in the stadium.

The incident was confirmed by Manchester United’s official Twitter account, who said it was a small electrical fire in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand.

The fire service was called at around 7am on Monday morning after the fire was spotted.

United said the fire caused minimal damage to the stadium and that firefighters had successfully isolated it to a small area of the stand.