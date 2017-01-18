Man Utd confident of signing Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United are increasingly confident that they will be able to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann for a world record fee in the summer transfer window, according to The Independent .

The France international has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and has spoken of his desire to play club football with national team colleague Paul Pogba.

Intermediaries representing Griezmann and United have been in talks for several months and the outline of a prospective deal, including the 25-year-old’s salary and shirt number, having already been verbally agreed, the report claims.

Griezmann, who was top scorer at Euro 2016 last summer, is likely to cost €100m, which is the value of the buy-out clause in his Atletico contract.

The Spanish side could then move for their former player, Chelsea striker Diego Costa, as a replacement for Griezmann, who has scored 51 goals in 92 La Liga games since joining from Real Sociedad in 2014.