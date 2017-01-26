Man Utd confirm extended loan deal

.@Deanoooo97's loan to Grimsby has been extended until 6 May. He's kept four clean sheets in six appearances for the Mariners so far. pic.twitter.com/mBZbz3Wooj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2017

Manchester United have announced that young goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s loan spell at Grimsby Town has been extended until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old initially joined the Mariners in August on a deal running until the start of January. It was extended by a month until the end of January and has now been extended again until May.

Henderson made his debut on Boxing Day and has kept his place in the team ever since, keeping four clean sheets in his six appearances to date.

Grimsby have lost just one in that time, moving up to 11th in the table, and were keen to keep hold of Henderson for the remainder of the campaign.