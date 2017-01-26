Man Utd confirm Wembley kit and seats

We can confirm we will wear our home kit in the #EFLCup final. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WnVZCXJTcN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2017

Manchester United have wasted no time in confirming their plans for Wembley after seeing off Hull City in their EFL Cup semi-final this evening.

Although United lost 2-1 to the Tigers on the night, they progress 2-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg at Old Trafford.

Soon after the final whistle, they updated fans on what kit they would be wearing. They then retweeted information from the EFL Cup Twitter account confirming where United fans will be seated for the clash with Southampton at Wembley.

United will wear their red home strip for the game, while the fans will be in Wembley’s East End.